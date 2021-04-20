VANCOUVER -- Former premier Christy Clark is set to testify Tuesday in front of B.C.’s public inquiry into money laundering in the province.

Clark, who was premier from 2011 to 2017, will be the first of several high-profile former and current government leaders to answer questions from the Cullen Commission, led by former B.C. Supreme Court justice Austin Cullen.

Later this week, former attorney general and minister of justice Shirley Bond, currently the Opposition leader, is expected to give testimony, along with former finance minister Mike de Jong.

Next week, Kash Heed and Rich Coleman, who each held the posting of minister of public safety and solicitor general under previous Liberal governments, will be called to the commission.

David Eby, B.C.’s current attorney general who appointed Cullen to lead the inquiry in 2019, will also testify.

B.C.’s public inquiry into money laundering began after three reports outlined how hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash affected the province's real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors.

The Cullen Commission aims to better understand how money laundering flourished in B.C., including through casinos.

The province has given Cullen an extended deadline of Dec. 15, 2021 to report his findings.