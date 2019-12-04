VANCOUVER -- A man who once served as B.C.'s youngest mayor was sentenced Wednesday to two years less a day for the sexual assaults of four boys under the age of 16.

The court recommended Luke Strimbold serve his sentence at the Ford Mountain Provincial Correctional Centre in Chilliwack. His sentence will be followed by two years of probation, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed to CTV News.

Terms of his probation period include that he have no contact with the complainants.

Strimbold, who served five years after being elected in Burns Lake in 2011 at age 21, pleaded guilty in the spring to the charges.

At the time, his lawyer described the plea as an act of remorse that would bring an end to the cycle of abuse.

"He wants these boys not to feel guilty about what happened, and for them to know it's not their fault," lawyer Stanley Tessmer said in May.

A special prosecutor approved 29 charges against Strimbold, all of which were alleged to involve six minors. The charges included sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Strimbold's guilty plea involved assaults that occurred between May 2014 and September 2017, and involved four minors. Tessmer said he expected the 25 remaining charges would be stayed after sentencing.

With files from The Canadian Press