The former mayor of Burns Lake, B.C. and former membership chair of the BC Liberal Party has been charged with several sex crimes.

Luke Everett Strimbold is facing "numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences," RCMP said in a statement Friday.

Mounties did not immediately provide information on specifics of the charges, but said the crimes were alleged to have been committed in 2016.

The 28-year-old served as mayor in the North-Central Interior village from 2011 to 2016, when he resigned saying he wanted to go back to school and spend time with family. Elected at the age of 21, he was the province's youngest mayor.

Strimbold was listed as the BC Liberal Party's membership chair earlier in the day, but his name and position had been removed from the "Governance" page by Friday afternoon.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the party said it became aware of the charges on social media Friday, and that Strimbold has resigned as membership chair and a member of the party.

Mounties said they are investigating the possibility that there may be more victims, and asked anyone who has not spoken to investigators to contact them. Police are also looking for potential witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

None of the allegations against Strimbold has been proven in court. CTV News has reached out to Strimbold through his family business for comment.