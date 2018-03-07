A special prosecutor has been appointed in the case of Luke Strimbold, a former B.C. mayor accused of numerous sex offences.

Strimbold faces 24 sex-related crimes including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching, The Canadian Press reported. The crimes are alleged to have been committed against four people – three of whom were under the age of 16 – between October 2015 and November 2017.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced Wednesday that Leonard Doust has been assigned the case. The announcement came five days after police announced charges had been laid against Strimbold.

A special prosecutor is appointed under the Crown Counsel Act when considered in the public interest. Their role is to strengthen the independence and impartiality of the prosecution, and they are often appointed in cases involving politicians, senior police officers and other high-ranking public servants, or people who are close to those officials.

"The appointment is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as a former municipal official with significant connections to the BC Liberal party," the BCPS said in a statement.

The 28-year-old was working as the membership chair of the BC Liberals until the allegations were made public Friday. Strimbold's resignation was announced by the party that day, and leader Andrew Wilkinson said the Liberals had no previous knowledge of the claims.

He had previously served as the mayor of the Burns Lake, B.C. from 2011 to 2016. Elected at the age of 21, he was the province's youngest mayor.

The majority of the crimes he's been accused of are alleged to have taken place during his time as mayor of the North-Central Interior village of about 2,000 people.

Strimbold resigned from office in the fall of 2016, saying he wanted to go back to school and spend more time with family.

Speaking to CTV News over the weekend, the executive director of a child and family services provider said the community was shocked and angered.

"Everybody knows everybody in a small community, and of course there was a level of trust as he was the mayor of Burns Lake," Mary Teegee said.

"There's a lot of feelings that we have because of the seriousness of the allegations."

None of the allegations against Strimbold has been proven in court. He was arrested on Feb. 3 and was released on bail under conditions including that he avoid places such as parks and playgrounds where people under the age of 18 can be expected to be present.

Mounties said Friday they are investigating the possibility that there may be more victims, and ask anyone with more information to contact them. Police are also looking for potential witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

CTV News has made several attempts to contact Strimbold through his family business in Burns Lake. Those calls have gone unanswered.

With files from the Canadian Press