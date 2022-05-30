Forecast for insects? Made-in-Vancouver project may help growers, gardeners

At a time of year when most people are closely watching the temperatures, a new project is coming to a Vancouver university this summer that involves a different kind of forecasting.

The University of British Columbia is trying something out, and it could become the blueprint for forecasting insect behaviour across the city.

Researchers say they plan to set up dozens of cameras across campus.

These insect trap cameras, known as Sticky Pi, contain a sticky trap that catches bugs so that photos can be taken of them.

Computers then use artificial intelligence to determine what kind of insects are seen in the photos, and where and when they were trapped.

Researchers say it will help them understand which insects could be invasive and harmful to the local environment.

"That can be really helpful for understanding biodiversity," said UBC researcher Quentin Geissmann in an interview with CTV News over the weekend.

"For instance, what happens to this biodiversity during something like a heat wave? Do insects hide during the day when it's too hot? Do they just die? And then it's going to be really helpful for growers – even things like urban gardening where people suffer from new pest insects coming."

Researchers say they plan to eventually deploy the camera system across Vancouver next year.