

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





The final weekend of summer is expected to see quite a mix of weather in Vancouver.

Friday is forecast to see the most sun, with clouds mixed in throughout the day. High temperatures are predicted to reach 18 C, while lows could dip to 11. Overnight, fog is expected to roll in before the morning.

In spite of the clouds, the UV index is rated at six, which is considered high.

Then by Saturday, some rain is expected with a 30 per cent of showers in the morning. The fog should disperse in the morning and temperatures could reach 19, which is the highest temperature predicted in the week ahead.

Periods of rain are expected Saturday evening and all day on Sunday.

Heading into the work week and the start of fall, Monday is expected to be rainy and high temperatures are only expected to reach 15 C.

Periods of rain are forecast for most of the week.

