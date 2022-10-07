Flying beam impales car windshield, narrowly missing mom and child on Vancouver bridge

Police are investigating after a flying metal beam impaled a car windshield on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Friday, narrowly missing a young mother and her child.

Authorities said the massive beam fell off a truck that was heading into North Vancouver, then bounced off the concrete and flew over the median into oncoming traffic.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. and snarled traffic on the busy crossing, according to police.

"This was a bizarre chain of events and it’s a miracle nobody was killed or seriously injured," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

"We think the driver of the truck likely had no idea what happened, and continued on to the North Shore."

Investigators are still working to identify the truck driver, and asked any potential witnesses, including drivers with dash-cam video who crossed the bridge between 1:50 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, to contact police at 604-717-3012.