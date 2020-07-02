VANCOUVER -- Flooding closed Highway 1 in British Columbia's Interior for most of the day Thursday, causing heavy traffic delays on two lake ferries as travellers sought alternate routes.

The closure began before 8:30 a.m. as a result of flooding between Woods OH Bridge and Summit Lake OH Bridge, roughly 10 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

Crews were on scene working to reopen the highway before 9 a.m., but as of 2:30 p.m., there was still no estimated reopening time for the highway, according to DriveBC.

The prolonged highway closure caused waits of more than an hour at the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry, which carries Highway 23 across Upper Arrow Lake, as well as at the Needles Ferry, which carries Highway 6 across Lower Arrow Lake.

The closure comes as heavy rain across Southeastern B.C. prompted the province's River Forecast Centre to issue a high streamflow advisory for the region.

The centre says its modelling forecasts the Upper Columbia rivers reaching five- to 20-year flows in response to the wet weather.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The centre has posted flood warnings for the upper and middle Fraser River basins, including the Quesnel River, while lower-level flood watches are in place for the Chilcotin and Thompson rivers.

With files from The Canadian Press