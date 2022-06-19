Flood watches remain in B.C. Interior with heavy rain in the forecast

B.C. flood comcerns

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events

World swimming's governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women's events, starting Monday. FINA members widely adopted a new 'gender inclusion policy' on Sunday that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women's events.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener