Flood watches remain in B.C. Interior with heavy rain in the forecast

Residents in parts of B.C.'s Interior are bracing for potential flooding as the river forecast centre warns heavy rainfall could push river levels to the highest they have been this season.

A flood watch remains in effect Sunday for the North Thompson River, including tributaries around Barriere and Clearwater. The South Thompson River, where a streamflow advisory was previously issued, has also been upgraded to a flood watch. Watches are also in effect in the Shuswap region and in the Cariboo Mountains.

"A Flood Watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur," the centre's website explains.

Between Kamloops and Spences Bridge, a high streamflow advisory has been issued. The same is the case for the Nicola River.

"Rivers in the region are flowing very high for this time year and are extremely vulnerable to a heavy rainfall event. An upcoming major concern is the weather forecast for a potential long‐lasting rain event in the headwaters of the South Thompson, North Thompson and Cariboo Mountains beginning late Tuesday through Wednesday," a statement from the B.C. River Forecast Centre says.

"Uncertainty remains high for rainfall totals and spatial extent. If widespread heavy rainfall occurs, rivers will reach the highest level of the season and it’s possible for significant flooding to occur."

No evacuation alerts or orders are in place in ay of the affected areas.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District warned residents earlier this month that they should start preparing for flooding during the spring freshet and sandbags were sent to communities expected to be impacted. The cooler-than-normal spring has delayed snowmelt, resulting in higher-than-normal river flows, which is a cause for concern when combined with the possibility of "potential heavy rain events," the district said.

In the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, the emergency operations centre was activated Sunday due to flooding concerns as both lake and river levels rise.