Flood warning issued for Sumas River downgraded to watch, River Forecast Centre says
A flood warning issued for the Sumas River over the weekend has been downgraded to a watch, B.C.'s River Forecast Centre says.
The warning, issued Sunday afternoon, was adjusted at about 9:45 p.m. The River Forecast Centre says B.C.'s coast is being hit with "a series of potent storms," which have so far brought 50 to 200 millimetres of rain since Friday.
Another system is expected to bring additional rain between Monday and Tuesday. Warm temperatures may also lead to snowmelt at lower elevations, increasing river levels further.
"Peak river levels are expected to occur in most areas on Monday to Tuesday and may extend from Tuesday to Thursday for lake-driven rivers," a notice from the River Forecast Centre says.
"There remains uncertainty over the amounts of rainfall that will occur and the locations of heaviest rainfall. Elevated flood hazards may be possible in nearby areas, particularly if the storm tracks or patterns change from what is currently forecast."
The centre says the nearby Nooksack River in Washington had "reached local flood stage" as of Sunday night, but wasn't expected to overflow into the Sumas River.
In 2021, the Sumas Prairie was devastated by flooding – a disaster that destroyed homes and farms, displaced residents and left thousands of animals dead.
A flood warning means "river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result," the River Forecast Centre's website explains. A watch, however, means rivers "are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull."
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flair Airlines owes feds $67 million in unpaid taxes, prompting seizure order
Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.
New Zealand mountaineer is fourth person to die in B.C. heli-ski crash
A New Zealand mountaineering expert injured in the heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week has died, bringing the death toll to four.
Prisoners in the U.S. are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Ex-IRS contractor sentenced to 5 years for leaking Trump tax records
A former contractor for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service was sentenced by a judge on Monday to five years in prison on Monday for leaking the tax records of former U.S. president Donald Trump and thousands of other wealthy Americans to media organizations.
Fourth-place Canada to be awarded Olympic bronze after doping case disqualifies Russian figure skater
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was disqualified from the 2022 Olympics on Monday, almost two years after the teenager's doping case caused turmoil at the Beijing Games.
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
Canada to offer universities, colleges low-cost loans to build new student housing
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says post-secondary institutions will be able to apply for low-interest loans to build student housing starting this fall.
Foreign interference inquiry's goal is to 'uncover the truth,' commissioner says
The head of an inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian affairs says the commission's job is to uncover the truth, whatever it may be. In opening remarks Monday, commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue said the task requires the inquiry team to investigate, analyze and reflect as thoroughly as possible.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
-
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
-
Back-to-back alleged hit-and-runs injure woman in Coquitlam: RCMP
Police in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking for the public's help in identifying two separate drivers suspected of hitting the same pedestrian in alleged hit-and-run crashes.
Calgary
-
Southeast Calgary crash sends three people to hospital
One person suffered serious injuries in a crash in southeast Calgary on Monday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm start to Monday with overnight temperatures 14 to 20 degrees above average
Fifteen communities in Alberta set new record high temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Southern Alberta man charged with sexually assaulting women, girls at grocery store
A Coaldale man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting women and girls at a local grocery store.
Edmonton
-
Court dismisses appeal filed by trucker convicted of 2011 killing of Cindy Gladue
An Ontario truck driver who petitioned for a new trial after he was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of an Indigenous woman has had his appeal dismissed.
-
-
Death on Samson Cree Nation suspicious: RCMP
The circumstances of a death over the weekend on Samson Cree Nation are suspicious, say investigating police.
Toronto
-
-
Leon's plans to build 4,000 residential units in Toronto
Furniture retailer Leon’s says it is moving forward with plans to build thousands of residential units on land it owns in North York.
-
Former Toronto city councillor to run for Conservatives next election
Former Toronto city councillor Karen Stintz says she hopes to run for the Conservative Party of Canada in the next federal election.
Montreal
-
Driver flees on foot after 5 injured in Montreal hit-and-run
Montreal police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run left five people injured.
-
This map shows all the construction sites in Montreal in real time
The City of Montreal has created a new interactive map to identify construction sites and obstacles on its territory -- in real time.
-
Mayors have donated nearly $100,000 to CAQ election fund since 2021
Quebec mayors donated nearly $100,000 to the CAQ election fund between 2021 and 2023, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 1:30 PM
LIVE AT 1:30 PM RCMP to release details on ‘major advancement’ in historical homicide
The RCMP’s major crime services is set to release information on a major advancement in a historical homicide.
-
'A heart of gold': Vigil held for Winnipeg restaurant owner killed in assault
Community members came together on Sunday night to mourn the loss of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was killed in an assault last week.
-
Man dead following Winnipeg police response to 'domestic-related' incident
Winnipeg police have handed over an investigation to Manitoba's police watchdog after a man died in hospital a day after officers restrained him while responding to a domestic call in the city's Crestview neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union to make 'job action' announcement
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte will be speaking Monday afternoon regarding job action.
-
'Sweat, tears and pizza': Sask. developers create fully functional video games in 48 hours
The process of game development normally takes a dedicated team and years of effort. However, participants at Game Jam Saskatoon defy convention by creating fully functional games in just 48 hours.
-
NEW
NEW 'Holy Grail': Unopened hockey card boxes found in Regina likely hold multiple Gretzky rookies
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies inside.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers' union to make 'job action' announcement
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte will be speaking Monday afternoon regarding job action.
-
NEW
NEW 'Holy Grail': Unopened hockey card boxes found in Regina likely hold multiple Gretzky rookies
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies inside.
-
Regina expanding traffic program following 170 vehicle-pedestrian collisions in 2023
Regina is expanding its red light safety program to include rolling right turns – in an effort to improve pedestrian safety and reduce right turn collisions.
Atlantic
-
Snowy start to the week in Nova Scotia, schools across the province closed
It's expected that snow will continue to fall in parts of Nova Scotia until Monday afternoon after a winter storm moved into the region Sunday night.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
-
Art Gallery of Nova Scotia to close until the spring for maintenance work
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in downtown Halifax will close its doors to the public on Thursday until the spring.
London
-
$5-million donation for Paediatric Oncology Centre at Children's Hospital
Dieter and Lyse Jahnke have donated $5 million that will launch a Paediatric Oncology Centre of Excellence at Children's Hospital.
-
-
Pap tests being offered at St. Joseph's Colposcopy clinic
People normally require a referral to the clinic but Monday only, the doors are open for routine screening to anyone age 25 and older who has not had a pap test in the past three years.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
-
As she enters hospice, singer gives 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by -- a final song
Singer Cat Janice is giving her 7-year-old son a gift to remember her by as she enters hospice — a final song. The 31-year-old Washington, D.C., singer was diagnosed with a rare malignant tumour called sarcoma in 2021.
-
Search continues for missing Sudbury city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
Kitchener
-
-
-
Kitchener, Ont. man saves driver from burning car
A Kitchener, Ont. man is sharing his story about how he saved someone from a burning car on Highway 8.