Flood warning issued for Sumas River downgraded to watch, River Forecast Centre says

A flood warning issued for the Sumas River over the weekend has been downgraded to a watch, B.C.'s River Forecast Centre says.

The warning, issued Sunday afternoon, was adjusted at about 9:45 p.m. The River Forecast Centre says B.C.'s coast is being hit with "a series of potent storms," which have so far brought 50 to 200 millimetres of rain since Friday.

Another system is expected to bring additional rain between Monday and Tuesday. Warm temperatures may also lead to snowmelt at lower elevations, increasing river levels further.

"Peak river levels are expected to occur in most areas on Monday to Tuesday and may extend from Tuesday to Thursday for lake-driven rivers," a notice from the River Forecast Centre says.

"There remains uncertainty over the amounts of rainfall that will occur and the locations of heaviest rainfall. Elevated flood hazards may be possible in nearby areas, particularly if the storm tracks or patterns change from what is currently forecast."

The centre says the nearby Nooksack River in Washington had "reached local flood stage" as of Sunday night, but wasn't expected to overflow into the Sumas River.

In 2021, the Sumas Prairie was devastated by flooding – a disaster that destroyed homes and farms, displaced residents and left thousands of animals dead.

A flood warning means "river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result," the River Forecast Centre's website explains. A watch, however, means rivers "are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull."

