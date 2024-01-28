'Not sleeping well at night': Farmers tense as flood warning issued for Sumas River

A flood warning was issued for the Sumas River Sunday afternoon as a series of storms is expected to continue to soak B.C.'s South Coast.

A flood warning is the most serious on the River Forecast Centre's three-point scale and it comes as another atmospheric river is predicted to bring heavy rainfall in the evening and through Monday.

Water levels in the Nooksack River, south of the border in Washington state, have reached "local flood stage" causing "spillover" into the Sumas River, the warning says, adding that this is expected to be "short-lived."

In 2021, the Sumas Prairie was devastated by flooding – a disaster that destroyed homes and farms, displaced residents and left thousands of animals dead.

"Flows in the Sumas River are not anticipated to pose a hazard for flooding into Sumas Prairie at this time," the river forecast centre's warning says.

"Additional hazards for overflow may be present from the incoming storm systems next week."

Since the "series of potent storms" began, the region has seen between 50 and 160 millimetres of precipitation, the warning says, noting that snowmelt due to warming temperatures is also causing river levels to rise to potentially dangerous levels.

A flood warning means "river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result," the centre's website explains.