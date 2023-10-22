First snowfall of the season expected in B.C. this week, Environment Canada says

Drivers are being warned that some mountain passes in southeastern British Columbia are expected to get the first snowfall of the season this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, saying a slow-moving arctic front is expected in the Columbia and Kootenay region.

It says about five to 10 centimetres of snow could accumulate on the Trans-Canada Highway, including Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, and is warning drivers to be alert and adjust driving based on road conditions.

The weather office says Revelstoke, Golden, and Tsar Creek can expect showers mixed with flurries on Monday that will transition to periods of snow that night.

It says Rogers Pass and Yoho Park - Kootenay Park are expected to see periods of snow starting Monday morning that will continue through Tuesday.

In East Kootenay and Elk Valley, it says snow will begin Monday night and persist until late Tuesday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.