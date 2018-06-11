

Two men have been arrested nearly a decade after a man and woman were fatally shot at a rural home in Cranbrook, B.C.

Mounties announced Monday that 41-year-old Colin Raymond Correia was arrested in Edmonton on Saturday. Sheldon Joseph Hunter, 30, was taken in to custody in Drumheller, Alta. the next day.

Correia and Hunter both used to live in Cranbrook and are known to police, Mounties said.

Both men have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and will be transported to Vancouver ahead of a court appearance Wednesday.

The charges came eight years after 43-year-old Leanne Laura MacFarlane was found dead in a home on the outskirts of Cranbrook. Jeffrey Todd Taylor, 42, was severely injured and died of his injuries later that day.

At the time, officers said the shooting appeared to have been targeted, but that Taylor and MacFarlane may not have been the intended victims.