

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver's ringing in the first day of fall with a rain-filled Monday and showers are expected for several days in the week ahead.

Monday's forecast looks like the soggiest day of the week, with periods of rain throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures are expected to stay steady around 14 C and it's predicted to be windy near the water, Environment Canada says.

Tuesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with highs of 18 and lows of 12. There is still a 40 per cent chance of rain in the morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud into the afternoon.

On Wednesday, there's expected to be a 60 per cent chance of showers, with wind picking up into the evening.

Thursday through Sunday is expected to be sunnier, with only a slight chance of drizzle on Saturday. High temperatures average around 15 C, with lows dipping as low as 7.

Looking ahead into the Lower Mainland's fall forecast, the Weather Network predicts that overall, B.C.'s temperatures could be higher than average.

Even though Vancouver often sees a lot of rain in the fall, precipitation totals could be even higher than normal along the coast of the province.

However, the Weather Network says that it's unlikely that the region will see more rainy days than normal. Instead, stretches of dry weather are also predicted.

Skipping a season ahead, the long-range forecast for B.C. shows the province could expect a slightly milder winter, the Weather Network says.

