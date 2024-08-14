Fire sends 8 to hospital, displaces dozens from Vancouver affordable housing

A fire that broke out at an affordable housing development in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight sent eight people to hospital and left dozens more displaced.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service said crews were called to the Seven Maples building at 1987 West 7th Ave. around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, and arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the residential property.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said 11 ambulances attended the scene, with both primary care and advanced care paramedics providing emergency medical treatment to residents. Eight people were taken to hospital, with four assessed at the scene as being in critical condition and four in stable condition.

In an afternoon update, Assistant Chief Trevor Connelly, with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, said two people remained in hospital with serious injuries while the remaining six were discharged after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Some 38 people were forced from their home as a result of the fire, and it's unclear when they might be able to return.

The property is listed on a BC Housing document as offering affordable housing to seniors and adults with disabilities.

Firefighters told CTV News the structure was uninhabitable as of Wednesday morning, and that an assessment would be completed later in the day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Connelly did say the blaze appears to have started with a couch that caught fire inside a suite occupied by a smoker.

"The occupant tried to remove that couch to the balcony, was somewhat successful in doing that and then retreated to the bedroom," he said.

Andrew Tulloch, who lives in a nearby building, says he was woken up by the sound of a woman wailing.

"I thought there might have been an assault going on in the street. So I ran to my window and quickly heard glass shattering and popping from the heat and saw the smoke and fire coming from the building over yonder,” he told CTV News.

According to officials, 20 of the displaced residents had registered with the Vancouver Emergency Management Agency as of 8 a.m.

"Short-term accommodation, as well as food, clothing and other needed services" will be provided through the Emergency Support Services program, VFRS said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Yasmin Gandham and Martin MacMahon

