

CTV Vancouver





Seven people are out of their homes after a fire tore through a North Vancouver apartment building Thursday night.

The flames broke out just before midnight in the 1500 block of Woods Drive, and firefighters rushed to the scene.

"[We] found heavy flames and smoke from one of the units and made a decision to do an aggressive attack and finish the fire," said Jeremy Duncan, assistant chief of operations with District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

One of the units was gutted, and two neighbouring ones were also evacuated as a precaution. The seven displaced occupants of the three units are being put up at a local hotel.

No one was injured, and fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.