Fire destroys historic restaurant in Revelstoke, B.C.

    The Frontier Restaurant is seen engulfed in flames in this image handed out by the Revelstoke Fire Department on Saturday, Aug. 24. The Frontier Restaurant is seen engulfed in flames in this image handed out by the Revelstoke Fire Department on Saturday, Aug. 24.
    No one was injured, but a historic restaurant was destroyed when a huge fire broke out at a motel site in Revelstoke, B.C., just after midnight Saturday.

    In a statement, Revelstoke Fire Rescue says it responded to a structure fire call at 12:11 a.m. at the Frontier Motel on Highway 23.

    When crews arrived, the Frontier Motel Restaurant was already “fully involved.” Firefighters worked to contain the blaze to the restaurant building, while motel guests were evacuated.

    Crews were able to save the motel itself and the nearby gas station. However, the restaurant was a complete loss.

    “While the loss of this memorable piece of history shocked the community and our visitors, we are grateful to report that no injuries to fire crews or motel occupants have been reported,” the fire department wrote Saturday.

    The BC Ambulance Service, local RCMP, FortisBC, BC Hydro, and Emergency Support Services all also responded to the fire.

    The fire department said the blaze is under investigation but it is not considered suspicious.

