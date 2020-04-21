VANCOUVER -- An early morning fire in a rental home in West Vancouver over the weekend helped police uncover what they are calling a "large scale, sophisticated" drug lab.

Firefighters called to the scene found items commonly used in drug labs and -- once the flames were out and a warrant had been obtained -- a search of the property revealed the extent of the operation.

Police say tests will be needed to determine exactly what type of drug was being manufactured.

No one was in the home by the time fire crews arrived and an investigation is continuing