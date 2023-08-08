Fire at abandoned East Vancouver house under investigation

A fire that broke out at an abandoned home in East Vancouver Monday is under investigation.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were called to the 4300 block of Nanaimo Street around 3:30 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke rising from a vacant property.

Keith Stewart, an assistant chief with VFRS, says someone was reportedly seen fleeing from the house.

“Our understanding is that the home was vacant at the time the fire started, expect for someone who probably wasn’t supposed to be inside,” he told CTV News Monday.

Photos posted on social media show the aftermath of the second-alarm fire, which has left the house with a charred roof full of holes.

2nd alarm fire on the 4300 BLK of Nanaimo Street in this vacant property yesterday. Crews were able to contain the fire, preventing further spread to the adjacent home. pic.twitter.com/OwH5sXeXgs — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) August 8, 2023

Neighbours believe squatters have been occupying the property, which was boarded up last year after a different fire.

Stewart says another house north of the vacant one was also exposed to the flames.

“Crews were able to remove an elderly gentleman from that home. He’s OK, he’s down with his son now so we know he’s OK,” said Stewart.

He says 35 firefighters were on scene battling the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.