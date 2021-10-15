Final COVID-19 update of the week coming for B.C. as northern region faces new restrictions

Vancouver -

B.C. will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend as new restrictions in the northern part of the province roll out.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new measures Thursday as areas under Northern Health's jurisdiction have seen high transmission and overwhelmed health-care facilities.

As of Friday, personal gatherings – whether indoor or outdoor – are restricted to fully vaccinated people in parts of Northern B.C.

"If you are unvaccinated or have unvaccinated people in your households, then you need to stay with your household only," Henry said Thursday.

The announcement of new restrictions came on the same day health officials said 580 more people tested positive for the disease in the province.

According to the health ministry, there were 129 new infections detected in Northern Health alone, the second-most of any health authority. The largest number of new cases was found in Fraser Health, which added 246 to its total on Thursday.

Notably, however, Fraser Health has more than six times the population of Northern Health, meaning it's adding far fewer cases on a per-capita basis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday and Tessa Vikander