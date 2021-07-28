Advertisement
Federal, provincial governments announce funding for Vancouver social housing project
Chrystia Freeland, centre, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, steps up to the podium during a social housing funding announcement in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The federal government announced $45.8 million in funding for a 231 unit social housing development in the Downtown Eastside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VANCOUVER -- Federal, provincial and city officials have announced a combined total of more than $100 million to fund one of Vancouver's largest-ever social housing projects.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined Attorney General David Eby and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart in announcing funding for the 10-storey, 231-unit development slated for the city's Downtown Eastside.
Ottawa will provide $45.8 million and the province is kicking in $33.6 million, plus the development's annual operating subsidy, while the city is taking care of the land through a 99-year lease and the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation will contribute $30 million through a community fundraising campaign.
The project includes a nearly 50,000 square foot health centre offering mental health and addiction services, with construction expected to begin this year for completion in 2024.