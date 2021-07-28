VANCOUVER -- Federal, provincial and city officials have announced a combined total of more than $100 million to fund one of Vancouver's largest-ever social housing projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined Attorney General David Eby and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart in announcing funding for the 10-storey, 231-unit development slated for the city's Downtown Eastside.

Ottawa will provide $45.8 million and the province is kicking in $33.6 million, plus the development's annual operating subsidy, while the city is taking care of the land through a 99-year lease and the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation will contribute $30 million through a community fundraising campaign.

The project includes a nearly 50,000 square foot health centre offering mental health and addiction services, with construction expected to begin this year for completion in 2024.