The 40-day race to this year's federal election began Wednesday, following a request to the Governor General to dissolve Parliament.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was in Ottawa for the meeting with the Governor General, then got on a westbound plane ahead of a rally in Vancouver.

His first stop on the campaign trail is in the electoral district of Vancouver Kingsway, an NDP stronghold the Liberals hope to turn red.

Trudeau will join candidate Tamara Taggart, who's looking to unseat New Democrat Don Davies, who's managed to hold on to the district for a decade.

The nearby Vancouver Granville district will be a race to watch as former Liberal Jody Wilson-Raybould attempts to keep her seat as an independent.

Vancouver Quadra is one of the wealthiest in Canada, and has been held by the Liberals since 1984. Vancouver South is considered one of Canada's most diverse and was most recently won by Harjit Sajjan, who served as the Liberal government's defence minister.

The city's most populous district, Vancouver Centre, has been red since the early 1990s and represented by Hedy Fry for 26 years. Vancouver East, which includes the Downtown Eastside and Chinatown, has been historically orange.

In the 2015 election, four of the city's electoral districts chose Liberal representatives, and the remaining two chose members of the NDP.

As the campaign kicks off, CTV News Vancouver takes a quick look at who's running in each district this time around. Candidates' websites are linked where possible, and listed alphabetically other than incumbents:



Vancouver Centre

Vancouver East

Vancouver Granville

Vancouver Kingsway

Vancouver Quadra

Vancouver South