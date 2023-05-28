Fatal stabbing, targeted shooting under investigation in Vancouver

Two homicides this weekend drew heavy police presence to South Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood and the West End’s Davie Village.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was shot outside Fraserview Banquet Hall on Fraser Street near South East Marine Drive.

Police say they performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Video from the scene shows his body covered by a grey blanket being loaded into the back of a truck by first responders. A white tent and several yellow evidence cones were also seen.

Police say the shooting was targeted and related to B.C.’s ongoing gang conflict.

CFSEU-BC, the province’s anti-gang police agency, confirmed to CTV News that the victim was well-known gangster Amarpreet Samra.

Samra was previously named by the agency in a list of 11 individuals involved in gang conflict. SFSEU warned the public against interacting with the men as they “pose a significant risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

FATAL STABBING

Police were also securing the scene of a stabbing on Bute and Davie streets Saturday night.

Several evidence markers lined the sidewalk and road in front of the BC Liquor Store.

VPD say it happened just before 10 p.m. The victim, a man who has not been identified, was taken to hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

The scene of a police incident at Davie and Bute streets Saturday night.