Fatal Fraser Valley ATV crash prompts safety warning

A fatal ATV crash in Chilliwack last week has prompted a safety warning from police.

On Aug. 5, officers with the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on Tamahi Forest Service Road.

“Upon arrival, first responders located an ATV which had been driven off the road, and down an embankment. Despite life saving efforts, the male rider was declared deceased at the scene,” Mounties said in a statement Friday.

This year there have been six fatal ATV crashes in the region, according to authorities, who say there have been four deaths since April.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” Insp. Harinder Kheleh said.

“This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the importance of ATV safety and we urge all riders to take the necessary precautions and prioritize their safety and the safety of others.”

Having proper gear, inspecting the ATV before driving, and taking a training course are among the safety tips being offered by police. Staying sober and sticking to marked trails are others.

More information on ATV safety is available online.