Luka Gordic's grieving family is holding out hope that three youths who were involved in the vicious swarming attack that ended his young life will be sentenced as adults.

The question will be decided after a joint sentencing hearing for the three, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, in B.C. Supreme Court. Gordic's loved ones will have a chance to share the devastating impact his killing has had on their lives in victim impact statements expected to be delivered Wednesday or Friday.

"We think about Luka every day," his mother, Clara, said outside court Monday. "These people took his life away for no reason, absolutely no reason."

It's been three years since her 19-year-old son was mobbed by as many as 15 people in Whistler.

The court has heard Gordic was out with friends on the Victoria Day weekend when young members of the so-called Montebello Group tracked him to the resort community and swarmed him.

The group kicked and punched Gordic, but it was a knife to his heart that sealed his fate.

After spending so much time facing his killers in court, Gordic's mother said she will never forget them as long as she lives.

"It's impossible," she said. "You have a baby, you nurture it, you love it. Grows up to be a beautiful, handsome, smart young man, and these people take him away."

Arvin Golic, who has been described as the architect behind the attack, was 18 years old at the time and given a separate trial. He was convicted of manslaughter last year and sentenced to seven years in prison, a punishment that left the Gordic family so outraged they stormed out of court.

"What the hell kind of system is this? It makes you sick," the victim's father, Mitch Gordic, said at the time.

Now, the family is hopeful the three other attackers, who were just 17, will be held accountable with stiff sentences. Because of their ages, their identities have never been made public, but that will all change if the judge decides to sentence them as adults.

"I hope they're raised to adult sentencing. I want to show their faces to the world," Clara Gordic said Monday.

Two of the unnamed attackers were convicted of manslaughter, while the third was convicted of second-degree murder.

The judge is expected to reserve his judgement, meaning it could take anywhere from days to weeks to hear his final ruling on the sentencing and whether the youths will be raised to adult court.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos