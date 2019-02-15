

For the first time, British Columbians will celebrate Family Day at the same time as other provinces this year, a move intended to allow those with family members in other parts of the country to be together on the same day.

But if you're staying in town, here's a quick guide to what's open and what's closed on Feb. 18.



Public transit

According to TransLink, buses, SkyTrains and SeaBuses will operate on a Sunday or holiday schedule.

Holiday fares will also apply, which means you'll only need to pay for one zone no matter where you're going.

The West Coast Express will not be running on Monday, and the Compass customer service and lost property offices will be closed.



Shops and restaurants

Most retailers, restaurants and bars will be open to Family Day crowds, although some will be on a reduced schedule.

Large malls such as Pacific Centre, Oakridge Centre, Park Royal and Metrotown will be running on a Sunday schedule, which is usually from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.



Schools

Public schools across Metro Vancouver and B.C. will be closed for the day. Regular classes will resume Tuesday.

At UBC and SFU, there will be no classes on Monday. Feb. 18 also marks the beginning of the mid-term break for both universities.

Langara College and BCIT's campuses will also be closed that day.



Major attractions

Most of the big attractions in the Vancouver area will be open on Family Day, including the Vancouver Art Gallery, Capilano Suspension Bridge, Grouse Mountain and Science World.

The Vancouver Aquarium is even offering free admission for children 12 and under.



Medical services

The emergency departments at major hospitals including Vancouver General, Lions Gate and St. Paul's will be open as usual.

However, many doctors' offices are likely to be closed, so it's advisable to call ahead before showing up.

Banks

Major banks such as TD, HSBC and Vancity will be closed on Monday.

Those unsure about whether their bank will be open should check online on call in advance.

Online banking services will be available as usual.



Government offices

It's important to note that Family Day is a provincial holiday, not a federal one. As such, federal government services such as passport offices and Service Canada locations will remain open.

Provincial offices, on the other hand, will be closed. These include ICBC locations (the Dial-a-Claim phone line remains open 24/7) and ServiceBC.



Public libraries

All branches of the Vancouver Public Library will be closed on Family Day with the exception of the Carnegie Branch on Main Street.

Libraries in Burnaby and Richmond will be closed Monday, while those in North Vancouver will stay open until 5 p.m.