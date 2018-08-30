

CTV Vancouver





Officials have closed two trails in a regional park in B.C.'s Lower Mainland due to what they've described as "extreme bear activity."

In a post online Thursday, Metro Vancouver Regional Parks said the Varley Trail and Connector Trail, both located in Lynn Headwaters, were closed effective immediately.

A bear alert is also in place for the Lynn Loop Trail, but it remains open, they said.

Responding to a question from the public, MVRP said extreme bear activity refers to aggressive behaviour towards people.

Those who encounter wildlife are advised not to attempt to get close or feed the animal. It's best to hike with at least one other person and make noise while walking.

Officials said conservation officers will recommend a plan of action once they've fully assessed the situation.

The alerts are based on sightings of a young black bear believed to be the same one that killed a dog earlier this month. The dachshund was off-leash in the upper portion of the Lynn Loop at the time.

Hikers used a whistle to scare the bear away from the dog, but it did not survive.

At the time, officials recommended keeping pets on leash, and picking up small dogs if owners encounter a large wild animal such as a bear.

"Assert yourself, making yourself as big as possible," South Coast conservation officer Clayton Debruin.

"Shout at it. And always make sure the animal has a clear escape."

Hikers are also advised to stay calm, and not to run. Face the bear and back away slowly, Metro Vancouver advised.

A cougar has also been seen in the park a number of times over the summer months. Officials offered similar advice, and added small children should be picked up, as their frightened movements can provoke attacks.