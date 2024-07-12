VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Experts encourage proper UV protection as B.C. sees first extended stretch of summer sun

    sunscreen
    After a long winter and a soggy spring, experts are encouraging British Columbians to take precautions as the province sees its first stretch of extended summer sunshine.

    “It’s important to think about protecting our skin, given the weather and the amount of sun exposure that British Columbians have,” said Dr. Monica Li, a dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at the University of British Columbia’s Department of Dermatology and Skin Science.

    “We really need to think of sun protection as a comprehensive strategy,” she said.

    Li says preventative measures include staying in the shade whenever possible, avoiding direct sun exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., as well as protective clothing and hats.

    When it comes to sunscreen, Li says people should look for a product with a sun protections factor, commonly known as SPF, of at least 30, as well as broad spectrum, meaning UVA and UVB protection.

    Li says it’s important to store sunscreen in a dry cool place, make sure it’s not expired, and to apply the right amount.

    “For instance, on the face and the neck a simple way is to have that product applied on two fingers, the length of the fingers, and this would be a good amount for one application,” she said.

    Exerts say short term effect of too much UV exposure include sunburns, while long term impacts include premature aging, and worse.

    “Long term we are really worried about the risk of skin cancer, skin cancer is very common, one in every five Canadians can get skin cancer,” said dermatologist and affiliate scientist with BC Cancer, Dr. Sunil Kalia.

    He says the damage is often done at a young age, with the effects showing up years later.

    “In your childhood years, that’s when the skin is most susceptible to those DNA mutations,” Kalia said.

    “Most of my patients will say that they wish that they knew when they were younger about the hazards of sun exposure,” he said.

    “They really want us to relay that information to individuals before they get those skin cancers to avoid sun exposure."

