VANCOUVER -- Residents of a B.C. community have been ordered to leave their homes immediately due to a wildfire.

Those living in the Deka Lake have been told they must leave by the Cariboo Regional District.

"Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action," the notice says.

It's believed the 70-hectare fire was started by lightning.

