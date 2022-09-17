Evacuation order lifted for northern B.C. community threatened by wildfire

Cooler temperatures, high humidity and precipitation have led to reduced wildfire activity near Hudson's Hope, B.C., prompting the district to rescind its evacuation order.

The entire municipality of more than 800 people was ordered to evacuate last weekend as the Battleship Mountain wildfire encroached. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, residents were allowed to return to their homes, though the district warned that an evacuation order could be reinstated if conditions change.

As of Saturday, only an area in the southwest corner of Hudson's Hope remained on evacuation alert.

Information for residents returning to the community is available on the district's website.

The Peace River Regional District has also rescinded its evacuation orders in the area.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire was still considered "out of control" in an online update shared by the B.C. Wildfire Service Saturday morning.

The lightning-caused fire is burning on more than 30,000 hectares – or 300 square kilometres – of land west of Hudson's Hope.

The BCWS has 105 firefighters, 27 structure protection personnel, seven helicopters, 17 pieces of heavy equipment and five danger tree assessors and fallers responding to the blaze.

"Since yesterday, most areas of the Battleship Mountain wildfire have received upwards of 10 millimetres of rain; some areas reporting nearly 20 millimetres," the wildfire service's morning update reads.

"Though the precipitation helps cool fire activity, the fire continues to smolder in heavier fuels."