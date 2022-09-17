Evacuation order lifted for northern B.C. community threatened by wildfire

The Battleship Mountain wildfire burning near Hudson's Hope, B.C. is seen on Sept. 15, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service) The Battleship Mountain wildfire burning near Hudson's Hope, B.C. is seen on Sept. 15, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener