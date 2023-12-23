VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Environment Canada warns of 'very strong storms' set to hit B.C. coast over Christmas

    The Ogden Point breakwater in Victoria is pictured: (File) The Ogden Point breakwater in Victoria is pictured: (File)
    Vancouver -

    Environment Canada says a “series of very strong storms” is set to hit British Columbia's coast early next week and has issued wind warnings going into the Christmas long weekend.

    The agency issued wind warnings for B.C.'s north and central coast, Haida Gwaii and north Vancouver Island, forecasting gusts between 90 and 120 km/h starting this evening into Sunday afternoon.

    Environment Canada says the “very strong winds” will hit exposed coastal areas as a weather system approaches the province.

    It says there's potential that even stronger winds will begin on Christmas Day into the middle of next week.

    The agency says loose objects could be whipped up by the gusty winds and cause injuries or property damage.

    It also says the winds could cause power outages and knock down tree branches.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

    'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest

    Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News