    Entire Burnaby apartment building displaced after Saturday evening fire

    Firefighters are seen in front of an apartment building in Burnaby on Saturday, April 13. (CTV News/Pete Cline) Firefighters are seen in front of an apartment building in Burnaby on Saturday, April 13. (CTV News/Pete Cline)
    The residents of an apartment building have been displaced from their homes indefinitely after a fire tore through it on Saturday evening.

    First responders arrived at the scene in the 4400 block of Albert Street near Willingdon Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to the Burnaby RCMP.

    The fire was upgraded to 3rd alarm, triggering a large firefighting response. A large plume of smoke could be seen from blocks away.

    Acting Asst. Chief of the Burnaby Fire Department Rick Crema told CTV News the buildings second and third floors and the attic were involved, while the first floor suffered water damage.

    He said two firefighters were injured during the response.

    BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it sent three ambulances to the scene and one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

    Crema said it’s not known when residents will be able to return to the building, adding that firefighters will be going in Sunday evening to retrieve people’s essential belongings.

