VANCOUVER -- An elderly woman has died after flames tore through a two-storey home in Surrey, B.C. Monday morning.

Firefighters said smoke was billowing from the 135A Street property when they arrived on scene. Crews worked quickly to douse the flames before heading inside, where they found the woman on the upper floor of the home.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Asst. Chief David Burns said investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started and why the victim was unable to escape.

"We don't know why she wasn't able to get out of the building," Burns said. "Crews are currently on scene doing an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and see if they can put together what may have happened."

Surrey RCMP is helping firefighters with their investigation, but authorities said there's nothing to suggest the incident is suspicious.

There doesn't appear to have been anyone else home at the time, and firefighters said they didn't hear any smoke alarms going off when they responded to the blaze.