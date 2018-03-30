

CTV Vancouver





Rescuers spent Thursday night and part of Friday morning searching for an elderly man who may have gone overboard during a BC Ferries crossing.

A company spokesperson said staff discovered an empty car on the vehicle deck after the 9 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay arrived at Tsawwassen and passengers started to unload.

Surveillance cameras recorded a senior driving the car onto the ferry.

Crews searched the vessel but the man, who is believed to be 80 years old, remains unaccounted for. BC Ferries said there were no reports of a man going overboard.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre was called and launched a search of the ferry route and surrounding areas for any sign of the passenger, but the effort was called off at 8 a.m.

The matter is now with the Delta Police Department, which has not provided further details.