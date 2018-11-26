

CTV Vancouver





Police have identified the 87-year-old woman who was found slain in her East Vancouver home over the weekend.

The body of Elizabeth Poulin was discovered by a family member Saturday morning at her apartment near Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street.

Investigators are still piecing together what led to her killing, but Sgt. Jason Robillard said they don't believe the public is in danger.

“This investigation is a top priority for the police. Based on the information collected so far, investigators do not believe that the public is at risk,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a news release.

Poulin's cause of death hasn't been released, but it was deemed a homicide over the weekend by the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section and the BC Coroners Service.

The victim, who was known to neighbours as Betty, had limited mobility and required caregivers due to her deteriorating health.

A family friend told CTV News it was Poulin's daughter who found her body Saturday, and that the senior was covered in blood and had her walker on top of her.

Police have yet to identify a suspect in the disturbing case.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Kingsway and Kerr from Friday evening to Saturday morning is asked to call police at 604-717-2500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.