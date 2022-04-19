VANCOUVER -

Going green is easier than some may think.

Everyday items can easily be swapped out for sustainable alternates. Lifestyle journalist Caleigh Alleyne joined CTV Morning Live with some easy and affordable sustainable swaps to try.

Zwilling Fresh & Save: These reusable vacuum bags are designed to keep food fresher for longer. The cordless vacuum pump is fast, quiet and easy to use.The free app calcuates how long the vacuum sealed food and meals can be kept and the reminder function can inform when it is a good time for the food to be consumed.

Poshmark: This online shopping destination allows people to buy and sell fashion, home decor and beauty items. This social marketplace is a great way to save money and find great secondhand styles.

Vans: People can use their footprint to reduce their environmental footprint when purchasing Vans shoes. The EcoCush insoles are made from 70 per cent biobased FATES foam, which is derived from plants.

Secret Aluminium-Free Deodorant: This deodorant provides up to 48 hours of odor protection that is free of aluminum, parabens, dyes and talc. The new dry stick formula is certified cruelty-free by PETA.

WonderBra EcoPure: Sixty per cent of these garments are made from recycled fibres. They're developed to provide comfort and style, and be environmentally friendly.

