VANCOUVER -- A woman who allegedly drove drunk, crashed a Porsche in East Vancouver and then left the scene should have been at home quarantining, according to police.

And to top it off, authorities said the 30-year-old North Vancouver resident had been driving without a licence.

The incident began around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the driver of a Porsche SUV went through a red light at Clark Drive and 1st Avenue, seemingly by accident.

Police said the driver stopped in the intersection and tried to back up, but side-swiped another vehicle in the process.

"The driver then drove to Clark Drive and Powell Street where she mounted the curb, hit a lamp post, and totalled her SUV," Const. Tania Visintin said in an email.

Authorities said there was debris from the front-end of the SUV all over the road, and there were "numerous bottles" of alcohol inside the vehicle, but the driver was apparently able to leave the scene on foot.

Police said officers later found the woman walking up to her home in North Vancouver. She was taken to the city's RCMP detachment, where a breathalyzer test determined she was three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit, Visintin said.

That's also when police learned she recently returned from Europe. Authorities said the woman mistakenly believed she was exempt from the Quarantine Act because she works for an essential supply company.

She was given an unescorted temporary release for impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene, plus dinged with a ticket for driving without a licence.

"She was also issued a $1,000 ticket under the Quarantine Act as it was determined she was not exempt," Visintin said.

There are certain travellers who are exempt from having to self-isolate when they return to Canada, including members of the Canadian Forces and people "providing medical care or transporting essential medical equipment," according to the government.