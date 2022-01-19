Drug advocacy group's merchandise attacking Vancouver councillor is 'reprehensible,' mayor says

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has called on a drug advocacy group to stop selling offensive merchandise targeting a city councillor, and to offer her an apology.

The group, Drug User Liberation Front (DULF), has previously been endorsed by Vancouver City Council for it’s proposal of a safe supply model for drug use. In a motion passed unanimously in October, councillors supported the application for a “compassion club model to supply safer drugs to people who use drugs, and who are over 18 years old.”

The application was put forward by DULF and the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU).

The group also worked with Coun. Jean Swanson in handing out free drugs on the Downtown Eastside last July.

DULF has recently updated it’s online store to sell merchandise attacking another councillor, Melissa De Genova. One item is a T-shirt with the words “Follow the money, Melissa 'Spaghetti' De Genova," and another is a pin that reads “Melissa De Genova is a pumpkin-headed f***.”

On Twitter, De Genova posted, “I don’t expect DULF to agree with me on drug policy or the harms of the dark web, but what does my ethnicity have to do with it?”

Stewart was asked about the merchandise Wednesday, and said he had reached out to De Genova to offer his support.

“It’s everything bad about politics. Personal attacks, especially against women are one of the things that’s hurting our democracy so they absolutely must stop this,” the mayor said. “This is reprehensible by the group, they know better and they should immediately stop this and apologize to the councillor for this. We all have to respect each other.”

The group told CTV News their spokesperson was on leave, but said in a message: “Ultimately the merchandise was meant to be provocative and bring attention the baseless and harmful misinformation constantly expressed by (Melissa De Genova). Artistic expression and comical critique are important tools for civil disobedience.”

Asked whether the group would remove the merchandise at the request of the mayor, they responded, “We are definitely going to take this under consideration.”