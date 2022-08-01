Drivers warned to expect delays as wildfire sparks near Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
A new wildfire burning near Kamloops is expected to impact traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway on B.C. Day.
The BC Wildfire Service said in a tweet that the Polygon Pond Wildfire sparked 7.5 kilometres west of Kamloops Monday.
"The wildfire is currently estimated to be one hectare in size and burning adjacent to Highway 1. BCWS ground personnel and a helicopter are on site and air tankers are en route. Kamloops Fire Rescue and New Afton Fire Services are assisting our crews," the Twitter thread continued.
"This wildfire will be highly visible to Highway 1, Highway 5 the Coquihalla, Kamloops and surrounding areas. This wildfire is expected to impact traffic on Highway 1."
Meantime, drivers going to and from the Interior on the last day of the long weekend are also being told to brace for lengthy delays along Highway 5.
According to DriveBC, people travelling the route between Hope and Merritt – which is still under construction following last year's devastating floods – can expect the trip to take an extra two hours during peak times.
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
Biden hopes strike that killed al Qaeda leader brings comfort to 9/11 victims
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed hope Monday that the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings 'one more measure of closure' to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
Monkeypox confirmed in person who used Toronto shelter system
One person who recently used Toronto’s shelter system is isolating after testing positive for monkeypox, health officials have confirmed.
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
Port McNeill Hospital emergency department closed again Sunday
The emergency department at a North Island hospital has once again closed unexpectedly because of a lack of staff.
Activist group claims tires deflated on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay
A new environmental activist group claims to have deflated the tires on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay this week.
Prince George Ford dealership fired employee who was on maternity leave, tribunal rules
A car dealership in Prince George "constructively dismissed" a former employee during her maternity leave and, in doing so, discriminated against her, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
Calgary
Heat warning continues, but Environment Canada predicts cooler temperatures Tuesday
The heat warning is expected to end Tuesday.
-
Michelle Wie West kicks off Shaw Charity Classic week at Canyon Meadows
An LPGA icon, Michelle Wie West, came to Calgary to deliver a message to girls who have an interest in developing their golf game.
Live updates: Alerts issued for severe storms across central Alberta
'Very unstable' atmospheric conditions across central Alberta prompted a series of weather alerts Monday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Shooting in Lewis Estates leaves one man injured
Police responded to a shooting in a Lewis Estates apartment complex parking lot Sunday evening.
Tornado touchdown near Coronation, Alta., confirmed by Environment Canada
Meteorologists confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday evening near a town in east central Alberta.
Toronto
Ontario woman finds sister, biological father after taking ancestry DNA test
Ontario resident Carlie McMaster says she submitted her DNA to Ancestry.com in 2019 initially to discover more about her father’s side of the family following his passing,
Man facing impaired charges in fatal hit-and-run: Toronto police
A man is facing a list of charges, including impaired driving, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight in North York on Saturday.
Montreal
Head of World Health Organization tells Montreal conference progress on HIV at risk
The director-general of the World Health Organization told an international AIDS conference in Montreal today that growing inequality could reverse a decade of progress made in the fight against HIV.
-
Credit card balances due: minimum payment increases starting Monday
A major change in the rules for paying off the minimum payment on a credit card balance goes into effect this Monday.
-
Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 51 fewer hospitalizations
Quebec reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, and hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus dropped by 51.
Winnipeg
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvest
Rural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.
-
16-year-old arrested after fight at The Forks
Winnipeg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on weapons charges after they received reports of "numerous people" involved in a fight at the Forks Saturday night.
-
Four injured in shooting near graveyard: RCMP
Four men from Bunibonibee Cree Nation are recovering in hospital for gunshot wounds, after an incident Sunday night.
Saskatoon
-
Regina
Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day
"Rough Riders to the Roughriders," seemed to be an appropriate theme to celebrate Saskatchewan Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Aug. 1.
-
Atlantic
A specific form of anti-Black racism': Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
-
COVID-19 tests tough to find at HRM libraries, available for pick-up at testing sites
Khalehla Perrault, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness, said in an email that Nova Scotia is moving away from asymptomatic testing and therefore the supply of rapid tests in certain locations may vary.
-
Formal end of slavery in Canada commemorated during ceremony in Halifax
Politicians and dignitaries gathered in Halifax today to commemorate Emancipation Day, the anniversary of the British Parliament's decision to abolish slavery across its empire in 1834.
London
London restauranteur completes success story with 'best ribs' win at Ribfest
It’s been a long road to the top for Jorge Gonzalez. The Venezuelan who has lived in Canada for 27 years is the winner of London Ribfest 2022's overall title for ‘best ribs.’
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for London-Middlesex, Elgin County
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London-Middlesex and Elgin County, and has ended the warning for Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton.
-
22-year-old Londoner charged with stunt driving in Perth County
OPP have charged a 22-year-old resident from London for allegedly driving 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Perth County over the long weekend.
Northern Ontario
Children of Shingwauk reunion wraps up
Some emotionally challenging events have occurred since the last time the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association gathered in person.
-
Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat offers private tours to attract tourists
The Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat has joined with the Cochrane Tourism Association to provide private guided tours of the facility.
-
Pickers in Sudbury report 'light' blueberry crop
The blueberry season is in full swing in Sudbury, with many vendors set up along highways and pickers busy in the bush.
Kitchener
Second swimming death at Guelph Lake in two weeks
A swimmer has died after being seen in distress near the island on Guelph Lake. It’s the second swimming death at Guelph Lake Conservation Area in two weeks and the third local water-related death in the same period.
-
'Possibly a total crop failure': Dry conditions devastating Ontario sweet corn farmers
Dry weather conditions across southern Ontario are wreaking havoc on some farmers’ ability to produce sweet corn this season.
-
Residential fire in Elmira under investigation
Waterloo regional police and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a residential fire in Elmira.