Drivers warned to expect delays as wildfire sparks near Highway 1 in B.C. Interior

A new wildfire burning near Kamloops is expected to impact traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway on B.C. Day.

The BC Wildfire Service said in a tweet that the Polygon Pond Wildfire sparked 7.5 kilometres west of Kamloops Monday.

"The wildfire is currently estimated to be one hectare in size and burning adjacent to Highway 1. BCWS ground personnel and a helicopter are on site and air tankers are en route. Kamloops Fire Rescue and New Afton Fire Services are assisting our crews," the Twitter thread continued.

"This wildfire will be highly visible to Highway 1, Highway 5 the Coquihalla, Kamloops and surrounding areas. This wildfire is expected to impact traffic on Highway 1."

Meantime, drivers going to and from the Interior on the last day of the long weekend are also being told to brace for lengthy delays along Highway 5.

According to DriveBC, people travelling the route between Hope and Merritt – which is still under construction following last year's devastating floods – can expect the trip to take an extra two hours during peak times.