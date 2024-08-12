VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Drivers warned of overnight lane closure in George Massey Tunnel

    Cars are seen exiting the Massey Tunnel in this undated photo. Cars are seen exiting the Massey Tunnel in this undated photo.
    Starting Monday, one lane of Highway 99 through the George Massey Tunnel will be closed to traffic overnight, according to provincial officials.

    The Transportation Ministry said the closure of the southbound slow lane will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for five days.

    "The closures are necessary for BC Hydro to complete repairs to its equipment in the tunnel," a bulletin from the province said.

    The closure is expected to cause minor delays and drivers are being reminded to exercise caution while work is underway.

    An average of 85,000 vehicles per day travel through the tunnel, according to the province. A new, submerged eight-lane tunnel that will cost an estimated $4.15 billion is expected to be built by 2030.

