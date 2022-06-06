Drivers can't pump their own gas in these B.C. cities, and there are no plans to reconsider despite record prices

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege: AP

Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.

British PM Boris Johnson could be ousted from power today

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a no-confidence vote from his own Conservative Party on Monday that could oust him from power, as discontent with his rule finally threatens to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener