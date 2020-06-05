VANCOUVER -- A high speed collision where a vehicle struck a utility pole has sent two people to hospital and closed a Burnaby intersection for several hours Friday morning.

According to Burnaby RCMP, the driver was speeding down Gilmore Street when they lost control and struck the utility pole at about 1 a.m.

Witnesses say they saw the vehicle roll over several times, and the driver and passenger were taken away by ambulance. Their conditions aren't known.

The intersection at Gilmore and Halifax streets was closed for several hours as the traffic lights were impacted when the pole was struck. TransLink rerouted buses passing through the area.

Police say they don't know if impairment or distraction were factors in the collision.