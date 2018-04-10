

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey say they've identified the driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries last month.

A 38-year-old woman was struck while crossing King George Boulevard at a marked crosswalk on the evening of Sunday, March 18. She suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver didn't stay at the scene, but police later obtained witness video of the suspect and a passenger.

According to the RCMP, the suspect driver briefly pulled over after the collision and two people stepped out a black, early 2000s Acura TL.

“Having the witness video available to share with the public was very important in this case,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a statement. “Ultimately it was people who were willing to do the right thing and come forward with information who advanced the investigation.”

The driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle were both taken to custody last Wednesday, but later released on a promise to appear in court.

Neither of them has been charged, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.