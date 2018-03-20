

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect driver who was recorded at the scene of a pedestrian hit-and-run in Surrey over the weekend.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was struck while crossing King George Boulevard at a marked crosswalk at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver didn't stay at the scene, but police have since obtained witness video of a suspect and a passenger. According to the RCMP, the suspect pulled over after the hit-and-run and the pair briefly stepped out of the vehicle before leaving.

"Police are asking the driver of that vehicle to come forward and tell their side of the story," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black, four-door sedan with a tan interior, possibly an early-2000s model Acura TL. The driver was wearing a black coat and the passenger was wearing a light-coloured coat.

Police are also trying to track down a motorist who drove a van through the area around the time of the collision and might have witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.