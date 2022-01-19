Driver ejected from dump truck into creek, rescuers pull him to shore: Chilliwack RCMP
Mounties in Chilliwack are applauding the efforts of two Good Samaritans and an off-duty officer who pulled a driver from a creek after he was ejected from his vehicle late last week.
In a news release Tuesday, Chilliwack RCMP said the driver of a dump truck was found Friday in Chilliwack Creek on Young Road under the Highway 1 overpass.
Officers got to the scene around noon and witnesses told them two passersby and an off-duty Mountie helped rescue the injured driver from the creek. The dump truck was partially submerged in the creek.
Mounties said the driver was a 44-year-old man from Abbotsford and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"The crash ejected the driver from the cab of the truck, into the creek where rescuers pulled him to shore," said Cpl. Mike Rail in a news release.
"Their actions prevented a person from drowning and no doubt saved his life."
The incident is still under investigation and police didn't indicate how the driver crashed into the creek. Officers are hoping for dash-cam video from the area between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., especially if it includes a white dump truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail and will be detained in Toronto as he awaits trial.
LIVE | PM Trudeau, health minister holding COVID-19 update
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will be providing an update on the federal government's COVID-19 response this morning.
Ontario health minister says Omicron cases expected to peak this month
Two weeks after Ontario imposed sweeping public health measures in an effort to blunt the rapid spread of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant, the province’s minister of health says that cases of the virus are expected to peak in the next several days.
UPDATED | Canada's annual inflation rate highest since 1991
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991. The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.
'Pure evil': How the pandemic has given rise to online child exploitation, livestreamed abuse
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a rise in online child exploitation, sharing of abusive material and livestreamed child sexual abuse, experts and police say.
Attempting to curb COVID-19 through mandatory travel testing like 'trying to stop mosquitoes in the summer': expert
Attempting to curb the spread of COVID-19 through mandatory arrival testing at the border is like 'trying to stop mosquitoes in the summer,' warns one expert who says the federal rule is diverting sorely needed testing resources from provinces.
Study suggests 'nocebo effect,' not jabs, could be behind two-thirds of COVID-19 vaccine reactions
A new study involving a systematic review of COVID-19 vaccine trials suggests that the negative version of the placebo effect may be behind COVID-19 vaccine side-effects like headache and fatigue, and not the vaccines themselves.
Major airlines cancel, change flights to U.S. over 5G dispute
Major international airlines cancelled flights heading to the U.S. or changed the planes they're using Wednesday, the latest complication in a dispute over concerns that new 5G mobile phone service could interfere with aircraft technology.
BREAKING | French actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, dies after ski accident
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. He was 37.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Multiple arrests made as protesters block traffic in Victoria
At least one protester was briefly taken into police custody and then released Wednesday morning as activists opposed to old-growth logging in British Columbia blocked traffic in Victoria.
-
Island Health reports no new COVID-19 deaths as health orders extended
According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, no new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Island Health over the past 24 hours.
-
'Struck him 3 times': Nanaimo RCMP looking for man after shovel attack
A woman is in shock after what she witnessed in a McDonald's parking lot in Nanaimo, B.C. on Monday.
Calgary
-
Oil patch getting swagger back as crude hits 7 year high
Tuesday morning the West Texas Intermediate benchmark oil price crested the $85 U.S. mark, eventually hitting $85.90.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada's annual inflation rate highest since 1991
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991. The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Council narrowly approves up to $120K for security on their private homes
Calgary City council has narrowly passed a motion that will allow each sitting member of council to be reimbursed up to $8,000 to purchase and professionally install security systems for their private residence.
Edmonton
-
Court to hear urgent appeal on Alberta ID policy for supervised drug-use sites
Alberta's top court will hear an urgent appeal by harm reduction advocates who want to stop a provincial policy that requires supervised drug-use clients to identify themselves.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold today, freezing rain risk returns tomorrow
Another sunny and cold day across the Edmonton region and most of the province.
-
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash north of Edmonton
A man from Edmonton is dead following a crash Friday on Highway 2.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations reach 4,132
Ontario health officials reported that 60 more people have died due to COVID-19 as the province logged an increase in the number of people with the disease in intensive care.
-
Ontario health minister says Omicron cases expected to peak this month
Two weeks after Ontario imposed sweeping public health measures in an effort to blunt the rapid spread of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant, the province’s minister of health says that cases of the virus are expected to peak in the next several days.
-
Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert due to freezing temperatures.
Montreal
-
Quebec's health commissioner calls for overhaul of public health system
Quebec's public health system needs an overhaul, Health and Welfare commissioner Joanne Castonguay concluded in her final report released Wednesday.
-
Quebec reports 88 new deaths from COVID-19, but only eight more hospitalizations
Quebec authorities' observation Tuesday that the pace of hospitalizations is slowing is borne out by Wednesday's numbers, with a net increase of only eight hospitalizations, and a slight decrease in ICU cases. Deaths, however, remain very high.
-
Quebec’s advice on booster shots ‘doesn't make a whole lot of sense,’ public health experts say
Some public health experts are questioning Quebec’s official advice that double-vaccinated people who have just recovered from COVID-19 to get a third dose of the vaccine 'as soon as possible.'
Winnipeg
-
Disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail and will be detained in Toronto as he awaits trial.
-
Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update
Two of Manitoba’s top doctors will provide an update on the current COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon.
-
Health minister to give update on what is being done to address Manitoba’s surgical backlog
Manitoba’s health minister will give an update on the steps a task force is taking to deal with the surgical backlog in the province that has resulted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
Negative rapid test not a 'green light' for those with COVID-19 symptoms, Sask. top doc says
Saskatchewan's top doctor says a negative rapid COVID-19 test result does not mean it's time to head back to work or school if you're experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.
-
Questions raised over 'thin blue line' patches worn by some Saskatoon police officers
A patch some officers have been spotted wearing is prompting some soul searching at Saskatoon Police Service.
-
The Saskatoon SPCA will no longer investigate animal abuse. It's unclear who will
As the SPCA steps away from its role in investigating cases of animal abuse and neglect, it isn't clear who will take its place.
Regina
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada's annual inflation rate highest since 1991
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991. The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Peak of Sask. Omicron wave still 2 to 4 weeks away: Health officials
The Omicron wave in Saskatchewan is expected to peak in the next two to four weeks, according to the province’s top doctor.
-
Regina Public high schools moving online ahead of final exams as COVID-19 cases rise
The Regina Public School Division is preparing to move all of its high schools to remote learning temporarily.
Atlantic
-
Saint John Police Force investigates early-morning shooting
A 26-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early-morning shooting in Saint John.
-
HMCS Montreal departs Halifax for six-month deployment
HMCS Montreal departed Halifax this morning for a deployment to the Mediterranean and Black Sea.
-
P.E.I. tightens COVID-19 restrictions to slow spread of Omicron variant, returns to single-household gatherings
Prince Edward Island health officials will be enforcing tighter COVID-19 restrictions as a way to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
London
-
Overnight fire destroys barn near Mitchell, Ont., dozens of pigs perish
Officials are investigating the cause of a large overnight barn fire near Mitchell, Ont.
-
Male suffers life-altering injuries following tractor accident in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP say one person suffered life-altering injuries following an incident with a tractor.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations reach 4,132
Ontario health officials reported that 60 more people have died due to COVID-19 as the province logged an increase in the number of people with the disease in intensive care.
Northern Ontario
-
Bruce Mines man killed in Hwy. 17 crash
A crash involving a snow plow truck and passenger vehicle northern Ontario has killed a man from Bruce Mines, police say.
-
Manitoulin police charge suspect with harassment related to fake Instagram account
A 23-year-old from Henvey Inlet First Nation has been charged following a lengthy investigation into online harassment.
-
Ontario man out $106,000 after being blindsided by twist of two scams
An Ontario man says he will likely be forced to sell his house because he was scammed out of his retirement savings.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations reach 4,132
Ontario health officials reported that 60 more people have died due to COVID-19 as the province logged an increase in the number of people with the disease in intensive care.
-
Expect an icy drive for evening commute in Southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and most of Southern Ontario, warning residents they might be in for a slippery evening commute home.
-
Ontario health minister says Omicron cases expected to peak this month
Two weeks after Ontario imposed sweeping public health measures in an effort to blunt the rapid spread of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant, the province’s minister of health says that cases of the virus are expected to peak in the next several days.