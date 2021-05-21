VANCOUVER -- A driver may be facing criminal charges following a crash in Kelowna, B.C., this week.

Mounties said the incident happened early Thursday morning, after a member of the Kelowna RCMP tried to get the driver of a pickup truck to pull over.

The attempt was made at around 1:30 a.m. near Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street.

It is alleged the driver of a white Ford F350 pickup refused to stop, and took off "at a high rate of speed," the RCMP said.

They said officers found the vehicle a short time later over an embankment on Bernard Avenue near Burtch Road.

It appeared the truck had been driven off the road, struck several poles and barriers then came to a stop upside down.

Mounties said they found the driver trapped inside the truck and, noticing "signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment," obtained a breath sample from the man once he'd been brought to the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

It is alleged the sample showed a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

The 21-year-old man has since been released from custody, and police say he faces potential criminal impaired driving charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP.