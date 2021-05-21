VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s police watchdog has been notified of a fatal crash on Highway 1 this week.

Mounties say the crash happened Thursday afternoon near Sicamous.

A male driver heading east was first noticed near Salmon Arm as he allegedly passed multiple vehicles, including an unmarked police car.

The officer tried to stop the driver, but he would not pull over, the RCMP said. The officer then contacted Sicamous RCMP, and Mounties with the detachment also tried to get the driver to pull over, they said.

The vehicle crashed, Mounties said in a news release Friday.

The male driver was seriously injured, and taken to hospital. Police have not provided details on his condition.

A female passenger, who has not been publicly identified, died at the scene.

B.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has also been called to look into the case.

The IIO is notified any time an incident involving police results in serious harm or injury, regardless of whether the officer was on- or off-duty, and whether there are any allegations of wrongdoing.