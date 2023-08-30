Drake's Vancouver show goes ahead with surprise guest Travis Scott

After disappointment due to a last-minute postponement Monday, Drake fans were in for a treat when the rapper finally took the stage on Tuesday.

Social media was buzzing with theories on who would join Drake at his Vancouver show, as rapper 21 Savage, who has been accompanying the Canadian artist during other legs of the “It’s All A Blur Tour,” cannot enter the country due to legal trouble.

“Lucky for you Vancouver,” he told the crowd at Rogers Arena, “I have a brother that loves you almost as much as I do.”

Fans had guessed that the surprise guest would be mega-star Travis Scott, after he was spotted in Yaletown Monday night.

It turns out they were right.

Drake telling Vancouver that 21 Savage wasn't able to make it, but luckily he had someone who could fill in.

The pair treated Vancouverites to the first-ever live performance of their collaboration ‘Meltdown,’ as well as a performance of the duo’s Diamond-selling track “Sicko Mode.”

Scott will be returning to Vancouver in November for his “Circus Maximus” tour, which was also announced on Tuesday.

Drake told the crowd that Vancouver’s show would be “the only time that anybody gets to see (Scott) on this tour.”

An exclusive performance from Champagne Papi and La Flame would be a sweet consolation prize for fans who had to turn around and leave Rogers Arena Monday when the first of Drake’s two shows was postponed to Wednesday due to “unforeseen circumstances” with the venue’s new video board—some having waited in line since the early hours of the morning.

The only question that remains is if Scott will join Drake at his second show Wednesday night.