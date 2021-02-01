The Better Business Bureau of Greater Vancouver has some timely advice for those lucky enough to be at the head of the queue for a COVID-19 vaccination.

A statement from the BBB says recipients should not celebrate by posting a photo of their COVID-19 vaccine card on social media.

Full vaccine details will be stored in a provincial database, but those who have been vaccinated will also receive a card showing their name, date of birth, manufacturer and batch number of the COVID-19 vaccine they received and the dates of each dose, along with other details.

The BBB says it understands recipients will be excited to share their good news, but the card contains information that could assist identity thieves -- and pictures of it could also help scammers create phony versions.