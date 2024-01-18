VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Dog killed in Vancouver hit-and-run, police seeking witnesses

    Police said the dog — a 15-year-old Pekinese named Monkie — was on a leash when she was struck and killed by a southbound car "that didn't stop." Police said the dog — a 15-year-old Pekinese named Monkie — was on a leash when she was struck and killed by a southbound car "that didn't stop."
    Share

    Police are appealing to the public for more information on an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed a dog last weekend.

    According to a tweet from the Vancouver Police Department, the incident occurred sometime between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. along Arbutus Street near Nanton Avenue on Saturday.

    Police said the dog — a 15-year-old Pekinese named Monkie — was on a leash when she was struck and killed by a southbound car "that didn't stop."

    In the tweet, the VPD asked witnesses or anyone with dash cam video related to the collision to call investigators at 604-717-6846.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News