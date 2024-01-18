Dog killed in Vancouver hit-and-run, police seeking witnesses

Police are appealing to the public for more information on an alleged hit-and-run crash that killed a dog last weekend.

According to a tweet from the Vancouver Police Department, the incident occurred sometime between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. along Arbutus Street near Nanton Avenue on Saturday.

Police said the dog — a 15-year-old Pekinese named Monkie — was on a leash when she was struck and killed by a southbound car "that didn't stop."

In the tweet, the VPD asked witnesses or anyone with dash cam video related to the collision to call investigators at 604-717-6846.